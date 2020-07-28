Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ryanair stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,459,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after buying an additional 732,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 458,047 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

