Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Ryanair stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,459,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after buying an additional 732,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 458,047 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
