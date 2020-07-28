Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

