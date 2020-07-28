KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KBR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KBR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Price Up 1.9%
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Price Up 1.9%
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0%
Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Shares Up 1.2%
Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Shares Up 1.2%
Theravance Biopharma Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Theravance Biopharma Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
TechnipFMC PLC Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
TechnipFMC PLC Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report