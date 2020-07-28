KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KBR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KBR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

