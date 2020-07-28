3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,492 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.58. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.