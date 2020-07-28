Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIXI. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $363.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $10.16.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $135,547.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at $301,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ZIX by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 490,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 67.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 18.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 187,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 62.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 877,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

