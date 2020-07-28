Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.71 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,676. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 158,926 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 478.2% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 93,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76,941 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

