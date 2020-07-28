Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.