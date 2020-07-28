Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after purchasing an additional 350,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,502,000 after buying an additional 418,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after buying an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,513,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.