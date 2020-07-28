PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

