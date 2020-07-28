Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSSI. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 67.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,261,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 911,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 373,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 193,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 65,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

