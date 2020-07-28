J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
