J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

