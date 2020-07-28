Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.53. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

