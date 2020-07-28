Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.25 to $5.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2020 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

7/15/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

AUY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Yamana Gold Inc alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 811,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,601 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.