Zacks Investment Research Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of PDCE opened at $14.69 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The business had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 282,586 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

