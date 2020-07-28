Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORAN. lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 402,806 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $4,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,761 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 194,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,331 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vicor Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Vicor Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Werner Enterprises Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Werner Enterprises Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Campbell Soup Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Campbell Soup Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
PPG Industries, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
PPG Industries, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Verizon Communications Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Verizon Communications Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Diamond S Shipping Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Diamond S Shipping Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report