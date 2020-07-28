Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORAN. lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 402,806 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $4,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,761 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 194,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,331 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.