Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAUKF. Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AAUKF opened at $25.99 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

