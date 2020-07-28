UBS Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAUKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AAUKF stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $29.51.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

