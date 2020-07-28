Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

H opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.