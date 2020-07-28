Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pinterest’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $5,931,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,525 shares of company stock worth $20,349,186 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

