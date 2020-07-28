Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pinterest’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $5,931,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,525 shares of company stock worth $20,349,186 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Anglo American's Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays
UBS Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Anglo American
Hyatt Hotels Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pinterest's FY2022 Earnings
National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd.
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd Raised by Raymond James
