National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.