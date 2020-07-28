National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

