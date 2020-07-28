FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.57 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of $896.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 72.58%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

