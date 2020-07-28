Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,456,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

