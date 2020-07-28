Gibson Energy (GBNXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

GBNXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

