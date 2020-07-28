Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $694.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Earnings History for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Newmont Goldcorp Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Newmont Goldcorp Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Gibson Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Gibson Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Inogen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Inogen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Innospec Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Innospec Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Ormat Technologies to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Ormat Technologies to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Owl Rock Capital to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Owl Rock Capital to Release Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report