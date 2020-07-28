Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $694.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.