Innospec (IOSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

