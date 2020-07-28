Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

