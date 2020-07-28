Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,893,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,540,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,638,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,677,170.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.