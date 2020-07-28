Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.23.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

