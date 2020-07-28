Capstone Mining (CS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Capstone Mining to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$94.44 million for the quarter.

CS stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

