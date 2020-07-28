US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

