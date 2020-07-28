Neuronetics (STIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

