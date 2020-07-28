RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RANJY. UBS Group raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $25.11 on Friday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.26.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

