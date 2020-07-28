ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €408.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €408.00 ($458.43) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €323.71 ($363.72).

