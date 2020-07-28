ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €408.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €408.00 ($458.43) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €323.71 ($363.72).

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
ASML Given a €408.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ASML Given a €408.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SVB Leerink Downgrades Solid Biosciences to Hold
SVB Leerink Downgrades Solid Biosciences to Hold
Card Factory Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Card Factory Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Fresnillo Earns Hold Rating from Barclays
Fresnillo Earns Hold Rating from Barclays
Purple Innovation’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer
Purple Innovation’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report