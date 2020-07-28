SVB Leerink Downgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Hold

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

SLDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.55 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.