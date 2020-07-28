Card Factory (LON:CARD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 89 ($1.10).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Shares of CARD stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.39. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of $142.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.