Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

