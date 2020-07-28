Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

