Purple Innovation’s (PRPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $113,288,406.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.