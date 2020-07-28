Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPK. Davy Research raised Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($22.89) to GBX 1,420 ($17.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,411.18 ($17.37).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,203 ($14.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,137.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,213.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 11.13 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($22.66).

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($12.64) per share, with a total value of £801.06 ($985.80). Also, insider Coline McConville acquired 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £695.40 ($855.77). Over the last three months, insiders bought 203 shares of company stock valued at $220,750.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

