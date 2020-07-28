BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 425 ($5.23) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

BP stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.62) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion and a PE ratio of -18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.56.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($382.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 296 shares of company stock valued at $93,984 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

