Sanne Group’s (SNN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNN. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.31) to GBX 655 ($8.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 673.33 ($8.29).

SNN opened at GBX 645 ($7.94) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.09 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($9.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 617.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

