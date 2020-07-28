Liberum Capital Lowers Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 37

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.70).

MTO opened at GBX 37.30 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $264.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.53.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

