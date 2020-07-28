Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ORPH) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ORPH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Omega Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Open Orphan plc develops a data access platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates a virtual rep, a pharmaceutical commercialization platform for rare/orphan disease space; and a health data collection platform. The company also engages in clinical research organization and consultancy business; and orphan drug service business.

