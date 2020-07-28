Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $109.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE APH opened at $106.17 on Monday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

