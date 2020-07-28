Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Decreased by Northcoast Research

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.43.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $339.79 on Monday. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $347.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

