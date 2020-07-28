FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Raised by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $10.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,142.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 126.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,072.95 and its 200-day moving average is $894.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,473. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

