Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kimberly Clark Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

NYSE KMB opened at $147.38 on Monday. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

