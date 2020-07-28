Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

SAVE opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 498,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

