FY2021 EPS Estimates for Empire Lifted by Analyst (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.17 billion.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.