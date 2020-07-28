TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Shares Down 5.2%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.63, 314,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 211,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million and a PE ratio of -29.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT)

