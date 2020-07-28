Discover Financial Services to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of DFS opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.